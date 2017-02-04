Taftville man arrested after engaging police in pursuit

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A Taftville man has been arrested after he engaged police in a pursuit after committing a domestic assault at a motel Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police say they were called to the Motel 6 on Flanders Road in East Lyme after they received reports of a disturbance. When they got to the entrance of the motel, officers say they saw 26-year-old Abraham Powell of Taftville fleeing the parking lot. Officers attempted to stop him, but Powell ran off of the roadway and continued down the entrance to the motel. Powell then drove onto Flanders Road where he entered onto the Exit 74 on-ramp to Interstate 95 northbound. Officers say they continued the pursuit for approximately 3 miles until Interstate 395 where Powell pulled over.

After police arrested Powell, they say they discovered that he had a warrant for failure to appear. They also say they learned there was a domestic assault at the Motel 6 before the police officers arrived which is why they believe Powell was trying to flee.

Powell is being charged with reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, criminal mischief, larceny, interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct: voyeurism, assault and strangulation. He is being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Court on Monday, February 6th, 2017.