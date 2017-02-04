Touchdown recipes for your Super Bowl party

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the big game this weekend cheering on your team can work up quite an appetite. Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho, owner of both Shell & Bones Restaurant and Geronimo’s in New Haven, stopped by our studio to give us some game day recipes.
New England fans can enjoy some fresh clam chowder while the few in Connecticut cheering for the Falcons can dig into some game day guacamole.
Below are the recipes for these tasty snacks:
Shell & Bones Clam Chowder
Geronimo’s Guacamole:
2 avocados
1 tbs tomato diced
1 tbs cilantro chopped
1 tbs red onions chopped
1 tbs scallions chopped.
1 tbs jalopeños minced
Salt to taste
1 half of lime juice
Mix together and enjoy!