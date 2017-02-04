Touchdown recipes for your Super Bowl party

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the big game this weekend cheering on your team can work up quite an appetite. Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho, owner of both Shell & Bones Restaurant and Geronimo’s in New Haven, stopped by our studio to give us some game day recipes.

New England fans can enjoy some fresh clam chowder while the few in Connecticut cheering for the Falcons can dig into some game day guacamole.

Below are the recipes for these tasty snacks:

Shell & Bones Clam Chowder

1½ cups water
½ cup dry white wine
50 littleneck clams
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon bacon fat
½ cup diced bacon
1 large Spanish onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 cups diced celery
3 sprigs thyme, chopped
2 bay leaves
1½ pounds (about 2 cups) Yukon gold potatoes, peeled, cut into ¼-inch dice
2 cups heavy cream
2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Oyster crackers, Saltines, potato chips for garnish
Pour the water and wine into a large pot. Bring to a boil at high heat. Add clams, cover and cook until they open, about 5 minutes. Remove clams to a bowl. Strain liquid and reserve. When they have cooled, set aside 6 clams in the shell, remove remainder from their shells and cut into small pieces.
Melt butter and bacon fat in a pan over medium heat, add bacon and cook until bacon is crisp, 4-6 minutes. Add onion, garlic, celery, thyme and bay leaves. Saute until onions are translucent, about 4 minutes. Add potatoes, clam juice and heavy cream. Simmer until potatoes are tender, 8-10 minutes. Discard bay leaves. Add chopped clams and parsley, stir and serve.
If serving the next day, remove clams from refrigerator and let them come to room temperature. Reheat soup, return clams to the chowder, stir in parsley and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
Serve with crackers, Saltines or potato chips. To garnish, place a reserved clam in the shell on top of each bowl. Sprinkle crispy bacon on top if desired.
Makes 6 servings.
Geronimo’s Guacamole
 

2 avocados

1 tbs tomato diced

1 tbs cilantro chopped

1 tbs red onions chopped

1 tbs scallions chopped.

1 tbs jalopeños minced

Salt to taste

1 half of lime juice

Mix together and enjoy!

