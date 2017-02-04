VP: Gorsuch will join Supreme Court ‘one way or the other’

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Neil Gorsuch
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee, Neil Gorsuch is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. resident Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, has made his judicial philosophy clear through written opinions, speeches and other writings. He is widely described as a federalist and an originalist. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence pledged Saturday that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will join the nation’s highest court “one way or the other.”

Pence made the pledge during a speech in Philadelphia to the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group. His remarks echoed President Donald Trump‘s comments from earlier in the week in which the president urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to “go nuclear” and scrap longstanding rules requiring 60 votes if Democrats move to block Gorsuch.

A least one Democratic senator has vowed to block Gorsuch’s nomination as payback for McConnell’s decision to wait until after the Nov. 8 election to fill the opening created by the February 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia. The Senate held no hearings or votes on the Supreme Court candidate that President Barack Obama put forward.

Trump on Tuesday announced Gorsuch, 49, a judge on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, as his choice to succeed the conservative Scalia.

Pence said Gorsuch had already met with 12 senators from both political parties and is willing to meet with all 100 senators. The vice president said a candidate to become an associate justice on the nation’s highest court had never faced a successful filibuster and “Judge Neil Gorsuch should not be the first.”

“Rest assured, we will work with the Senate leadership to ensure that Judge Gorsuch gets an up-or-down vote on the Senate floor — one way or the other,” Pence said. “This seat does not belong to any party or any ideology or any interest group. This seat on the Supreme Court belongs to the American people, and the American people deserve a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

Pence said the Senate had voted unanimously to confirm Gorsuch to his current post, and that nearly a third of the senators who voted back then remain in the Senate.

The Senate’s vote on Gorsuch in 2006 was by unanimous consent, or voice vote. It was not a recorded vote.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s