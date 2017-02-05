2 people recovering after falling through ice in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are recovering after falling through ice in Milford on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they received a call reporting two people had fallen through the ice on Mondo Pond. The pond is located behind John F. Kennedy School between West Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue.

A group of children were playing along the edge of the pond when one of the children decided to venture out onto the ice. The child then fell through the ice and was unable to free himself from the water.

An adult male bystander witnessed the incident and walked out onto the ice to help the child. The adult then fell through the ice, but he was able to lift the child onto an ice shelf where he was able to crawl back to safety on solid ground.

Milford Police say they arrived on scene and deployed a life safety ring to the adult in distress. Officers were able to pull him to the edge of the pond. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly treated both patients for cold water exposure.

Officials say the child was transported Yale-New Haven Hospital while the adult was transported to Bridgeport Hospital. Both of their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police are reminding people to always exercise caution when walking onto an ice-covered body of water. They remind people not to walk or skate on ice that is less than 4 inches thick in all areas. According to officials, the edge or shoreline will typically have thinner ice due to heat from sunlight being absorbed by the ground or exposed rocks.