3 teens arrested after beating disabled man with ice scraper

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Three teens have been arrested after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a 53-year-old disabled man in January.

Police say the victim had just bought items at the CVS on Main Street when two juveniles and 19-year-old Anthony Pasquariello approached him and started beating him with an ice scraper on January 18th, 2017. The suspects took approximately $70 in cash from the victim. As a result, the victim sustained a concussion and multiple cuts to his head that required 22 stitches.

After an investigation, police identified the two 16-year-old juveniles and Pasquariello as the offenders. On Thursday, February 2, 2017, Winchester Police Department located one male juvenile at his home in Winsted and the other male juvenile in Goshen. They were both taken into custody.

With Torrington Police Department’s assistance, 19-year-old Pasquariello was found at his house in Torrington and taken into custody.

The juveniles were transported to Juvenile Court in Torrington while Pasquariello was transported to Bantam Superior Court.

Both juveniles are being charged with assault of a disabled person with an intellectual disability, robbery, larceny, assault and breach of peace.

Pasquariello is being charged with assault of a disabled person with an intellectual disability, robbery, larceny and conspiracy to commit assault and breach of peace.