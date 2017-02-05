Appetizers for the big game

super-bowl-apps

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Super Bowl Sunday is a day that brings friends and families together to celebrate the biggest football game of the season.  Chef Michael Luboff stopped by our station this morning to show us how to make  peach BBQ wings.

Stew Leonard’s says during the Super Bowl weekend they will sell:

  • 40,000 pounds of chicken wings
  • 11,000 pounds of BBQ ribs
  • 80,000 sandwich rolls
  • 15,000 bags of tortilla, kettle & ripple potato chips
  • 5,000 jars of salsa
  • 3,800 containers of fresh guacamole
  • 3,000 stuffed loaves
  • 3,200 quarts of chicken chili
  •  3,200 balls of fresh mozzarella
  • 30,000 avocados
  • 2,900 packs of cocktail franks – that’s 94,000 little pigs in a blanket!
  • 900 ft of part-sized sub – that’s the length of 3 football fields

