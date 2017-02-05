Connecticut concerned Aetna looking at move to Massachusetts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut and Hartford leaders say they’re concerned healthcare insurance giant Aetna might downsize or relocate its corporate headquarters from Hartford to Boston.

The Hartford Courant reports Gov. Dannel Malloy, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and House Majority Leader Matthew Ritter — all Democrats — are in contact with Aetna, as are officials in Massachusetts.

Ritter said the company with roughly 6,100 employees in Connecticut, many in Hartford, is a critical pillar of the local economy.

Aetna has been headquartered in the state capitol since its founding in 1853 and its brick campus is a visible city landmark. The concerns come after the company’s proposed merger with Louisville-based Humana was blocked by the courts recently.

An Aetna spokesman said the company won’t comment on speculation. Republican Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker also declined to comment.

