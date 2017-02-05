Enfield police search for bank robber

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking the man who robbed a bank in Enfield on Friday afternoon.

Police say at around 1:40 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at Santander Bank, which is located at 800 Enfield Street.

The suspect in that robbery is described as a white male who is about 5’10” tall and was wearing a ski hat, sunglasses, a dark jacket and jeans.

The man was able to get away with an undetermined amount of money.

On Saturday, Enfield police shared surveillance photos on their department’s Facebook page. Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is urged to contact police at 860-763-8939.

