Football fans gather at Milford sports bar to watch big game

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Football fans are ready for the big game. It kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

While you’re getting ready to celebrate, there’s a reminder from Connecticut State Police. That is don’t drink and drive, have a designated driver and call for a ride if necessary. But, be sure to have fun.

News 8’s Henry Chisholm is at a sports bar in Milford where plenty of people are doing just that. He tells us the crowd is pumped at Crush Sports Bar with a lot of Patriots fans and even some Falcons fans too.

The Patriots are favored in this one. The Falcons haven’t been here since 1999 but Dirty Birds fans don’t want hear that.

