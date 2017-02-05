Football fans gather at Milford sports bar to watch big game

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
henry-sports-bar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Football fans are ready for the big game. It kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

While you’re getting ready to celebrate, there’s a reminder from Connecticut State Police. That is don’t drink and drive, have a designated driver and call for a ride if necessary. But, be sure to have fun.

Related: Troopers warn against drunken driving on Super Bowl Sunday

News 8’s Henry Chisholm is at a sports bar in Milford where plenty of people are doing just that. He tells us the crowd is pumped at Crush Sports Bar with a lot of Patriots fans and even some Falcons fans too.

The Patriots are favored in this one. The Falcons haven’t been here since 1999 but Dirty Birds fans don’t want hear that.

Henry has more on the celebrations in the video above.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s