Immigrant students plan to turn out legislative hearing

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
- FILE - The Connecticut Senate Chamber (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
- FILE - The Connecticut Senate Chamber (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Immigrant students without legal status in the United States say they plan to turn out in large numbers for a legislative hearing on whether to make them eligible for institutional financial assistance at state-run colleges and universities.

The Connecticut General Assembly’s Higher Education Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Tuesday on a bill that would make the immigrant students eligible for different forms of financial aid funded by tuition payments from all students. Advocates of the legislation say the current system is unfair to the immigrant students, who must pay into the fund but can’t apply for the money.

Similar bills have been proposed over the last several years, but did not manage to clear the full General Assembly.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s