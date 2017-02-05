Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl show to feature hundreds of drones

CNN Logo By Published: Updated:
Lady Gaga walks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Lady Gaga walks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(CNN) — Footballs won’t be the only thing flying in Houston this Sunday.

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show will feature hundreds — yes, hundreds — of lit-up drones, a source with knowledge of the show’s production told CNNMoney.

The source said the inclusion of unmanned aerial vehicles required clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration, which has placed a ban on drones at or near the stadium.

Earlier this week, the FAA declared a 34.5-mile radius around Houston’s NRG Stadium a “no drone zone” on game day.

But not for Gaga, who will perform under and amid the hundreds of lit-up drones on Sunday.

It will be the first time the Super Bowl halftime show has incorporated drones.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s