Malloy to unveil new budget plan to fix another deficit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is expected to unveil another tight two-year state budget proposal, considering Connecticut still faces budget deficit problems despite successive years of cuts, tax increases, layoffs and other changes.

The new fiscal year that begins July 1 is projected to be $1.5 billion in the red, or possibly as much as $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

The Democrat says it should come as no surprise the new budget “offers its own set of challenges and difficult choices.” But he says he’s optimistic steps are being taken to make Connecticut’s budget more predictable.

Municipal leaders are wondering how much state aid they’ll receive. Malloy has already proposed legislation that could provide financial relief to cities and towns from state mandates.

Malloy releases his budget on Wednesday.

