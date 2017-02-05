Malloy to unveil new budget plan to fix another deficit

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 1, 2016, file photo, Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy speaks after receiving the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
FILE - In this May 1, 2016, file photo, Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy speaks after receiving the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is expected to unveil another tight two-year state budget proposal, considering Connecticut still faces budget deficit problems despite successive years of cuts, tax increases, layoffs and other changes.

The new fiscal year that begins July 1 is projected to be $1.5 billion in the red, or possibly as much as $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

The Democrat says it should come as no surprise the new budget “offers its own set of challenges and difficult choices.” But he says he’s optimistic steps are being taken to make Connecticut’s budget more predictable.

Municipal leaders are wondering how much state aid they’ll receive. Malloy has already proposed legislation that could provide financial relief to cities and towns from state mandates.

Malloy releases his budget on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s