MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police and a concerned citizen have rescued a boy who fell through the ice on Sunday.

Police said in a tweet that the boy who fell was a 10-year-old Milford resident.

They say he fell through the ice at Mondo’s Pond. Police have not said what the boy was doing when he fell.

According to officials, the boy was taken to the emergency room after he was rescued. There is no word on if he was injured in the fall.

Police have not released the name of the boy.