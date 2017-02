NORTH CANNAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials said multiple crews are on scene helping put out a fire that started early Sunday morning in North Cannan.

Officials said a fire started around 9:50 a.m. at Lone Oak Campground and they believe it started in the main building.

Officials said no injuries have been reported and crews are working to put the fire out.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

News 8 will bring you more details as they enter the newsroom.