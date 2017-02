FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police told News 8 that part of Route 10 is closed in Farmington because of a house fire.

Police said around 3 a.m. on Sunday, a call came in about a fire that broke out at a home located at 165 Main Street.

Police said the fire caused a section of Route 10 to be closed between Meadow and Willington.

Nobody was home when the fire broke out and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It is unclear at this time when this section of Route 10 will be back open.