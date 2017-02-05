Patriots win would mean business for Guilford company

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fans are not the only ones hoping the Patriots win Sunday night. A win would mean a lot of business for one Guilford company.

A lot of people are anxiously awaiting the start of the big game but at Zuse Inc., it’s a different kind of waiting game. If the Patriots win, these are the people making the official championship t-shirts.

Zuse Inc. has been in business since 1989. They make all sorts of logo apparel and t-shirts. A crew of 25-30 people will be on hand Sunday night if the Patriots pull off their fifth win.

Related: Guilford company ready to make Patriots championship shirts

Jesse Mahon, the sales manager, said they are watching the game at home and will make a call around half time to come in if it looks like things are heading in that direction. While the presses are quiet now, the hope is that will soon change and they will be up and running for hours to fill the orders and get those shirts on the shelves as soon as possible.

“Each year is a little crazy in and of itself. Whenever you have to come back into work at midnight or one in the morning and stay up, you know 20 or 24 hours straight, it’s a little bit taxing for everybody. But we’re fortunate that our sports teams keep winning and we wouldn’t trade the experience for anything,” said Mahon.

News 8 is playing the waiting game too. If they win, we will be here tonight as they get to work and then we will show you how it is done News 8 at 11 p.m.