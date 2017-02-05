PD: Child hit by car in Fairfield middle school parking lot

By Published: Updated:
fairfield police

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A child was hurt after being struck by a car in a Fairfield middle school parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

Police say at 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle within the lot of Tomlinson Middle School, which is located at 200 Unquowa Road.

Police learned that a 2006 Toyota Camry, driven by 76-year-old Gary Potmesil, of Norwalk, was traveling eastbound within the parking lot when it collided with the juvenile with its front left fender.

The child’s mother was on the scene and called 911. The juvenile was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by ambulance for their injuries. At this time, they are in stable condition and undergoing further testing.

The collision remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s