PD: Child hit by car in Fairfield middle school parking lot

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A child was hurt after being struck by a car in a Fairfield middle school parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

Police say at 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle within the lot of Tomlinson Middle School, which is located at 200 Unquowa Road.

Police learned that a 2006 Toyota Camry, driven by 76-year-old Gary Potmesil, of Norwalk, was traveling eastbound within the parking lot when it collided with the juvenile with its front left fender.

The child’s mother was on the scene and called 911. The juvenile was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by ambulance for their injuries. At this time, they are in stable condition and undergoing further testing.

The collision remains under investigation.