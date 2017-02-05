Plainfield man arrested with heroin while waiting for fuel

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Plainfield man was arrested with more than 25 bags of heroin after his car ran out of fuel Saturday, according to police.

Police say at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious vehicle parked on Shepard Hill Road when they found 39-year-old David P. Colon with a 2001 Ford F150. Colon was out of fuel and waiting there for another person to bring him more.

Police say that when they spoke with Colon he appeared to be very nervous and wouldn’t take his hands from his pockets when officers asked him to. He was then found to have over 25 bags of heroin in his pocket for sale, as well as paraphernalia with packaging material, according to police.

Colon was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of heroin within 1500 feet of a school, possession of heroin with intent to sell within 1500 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $10,000 bond and will appear in court on February 21st.

Police say Colon was previously arrested on January 13th of this year with 6 grams of crack cocaine. He was charged then with possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Plainfield Police urges all residents to report suspicious and/or narcotic activity to an anonymous tip line at 860-564-0765 or to any officer.

