Rocky Hill man arrested after 2-year-old seriously burned

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– A Rocky Hill man was arrested after a two-year-old was hospitalized with serious burns on Saturday.

Police say the Rocky Hill Fire Marshal’s Office was made aware that a two-year-old from Rocky Hill had been brought to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with burns on the child’s body. An initial report stated that the burns were caused by an electrical fire at the apartment complex at 200 Cold Springs Road. The child was taken to the hospital by a family member where the child’s condition is said to be serious.

Police say that incident was not reported to police or fire officials and that it took place sometime in the early morning hours. Police, detectives and fire officials then went to the apartment and to the hospital to gather evidence. During the course of the investigation, police say the evidence and statements from the crime scene and hospital, as well as information from witnesses were inconsistent. Police then interviewed the last adult to have contact with the child who is an acquaintance of the child’s mother and lives in the apartment complex.

This led to that acquaintance, identified as 27-year-old Michael Shamel Davis to be arrested. He is charged with risk of injury, reckless endangerment, interfering with police, tampering with evidence, arson, and issuing a false statement. Davis is being held on $100,000 bond and will appear in court Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by police, along with DCF. Anyone with information on the incident should contact police at 860-258-7640.