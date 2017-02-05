Shelton man arrested after pointing knife at ex-girlfriend

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Shelton man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a knife at his ex-girlfriend on Thursday.

Police say 21-year-old Christopher Anastasia’s ex-girlfriend came to the police station and said Anastasia pointed a knife at her and refused to exit her vehicle.

After an investigation, police say they arrested Anastasia who they believe pointed a knife at the female victim during an argument. Police say Anastasia then followed her to the Milford Police Department, but drove away when she entered the police department building. Anastasia was found by Shelton Police and was then turned over to Milford Police.

Anastasia is being charged with threatening, criminal mischief and breach of peach. His bond was set at $500 and he appeared in court on Friday.