Stats to Make you Smile

Okay so the days are short…nights are long this time of the year. It’s easy to get caught up in the “this winter will never end” type thoughts, but looking ahead can be a great thing! So here are some things you can look forward to over the next few month.

35 DAYS: Count longer days as a big old taste of spring for us and in 35 days we spring ahead and start daylight saving time. With this, our sunset pushes almost to 7pm and just 5 days later, we have 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night. I know it’s not a temperature stat, but it sure makes me smile!

68 DAYS: We get snow in New England for about 5 months of the year. It’s amazing to think that, because we typically imagine it as being kind of mild here. The shoreline can see snow as late as May, but the latest (greater than 1 inch) snowfall on record at the shoreline is in the middle of April. Can we break a record? Sure! But it’s nice to think about under 2 months before the white stuff stops falling.

107 DAYS: Okay I know 107 days is far far away but it will take quite a while for our temps to turn around giving us nice warm weather. Around the end of May is when we start seeing temps in the 70s, and May 23rd is when our average high temp reaches 70 degrees. This usually happens sooner inland thanks to the chilly Long Island Sound not cooling the land down. Beyond that, summer is right around the corner!

