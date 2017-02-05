Super Bowl LI: Five things to know about Luke Bryan

Published: Updated:
Luke Bryan answers questions at a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Luke Bryan answers questions at a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(CNN) — Luke Bryan is headed to Houston. The country singer announced Sunday that he’ll be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI on February 5.

“Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL’s biggest stage #SB51. See y’all in Houston,” he said alongside a video he posted to Twitter.

For those who aren’t familiar with Bryan’s career, here are five things to know.

He’s a Southern boy
Bryan was born in the small town of Leesburg, Georgia, and was the youngest of three children.

He put his music dreams on hold
After his older brother was killed in a car accident, Bryan decided not to pursue his dreams and move to Nashville. Instead he went to college close to home.

Eventually he made the move and went on to sign with Capitol Records. He has won numerous awards including Entertainer of the Year at the 2015 CMA Awards.

He’s a fan of the military
In a recent interview with People, the singer said he looks at his upcoming Super Bowl gig as an opportunity to “serve” his county.

“I never served in the military — that’s something I wish I had had the opportunity to do,” he said. “But I feel like this is my way of honoring my country. It’s a little chance to serve.”

He married his college sweetheart

Bryan met his wife, Caroline Boyer, in 1998 while attending Georgia Southern University. They were married in 2006 and have two sons, Thomas and Tatum.

He’s raising his nephew
Bryan’s sister unexpectedly died in 2007 and her husband died in 2014, leaving their son, Tilden, an orphan. Bryan and his wife took Tilden in and are raising him alongside their two sons. Bryan dedicated his hit single, “Drink a Beer” to his deceased siblings.

