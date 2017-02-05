There are a couple chances for snow in the forecast

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Things are beginning to get a little more active here in the weather department. Another “winter” chill arrived this weekend, but really it’s just back to seasonable temperatures. We’ve been so mild this winter that seasonable temps feel COLD!

Temperatures today will hover around 40°F but when you factor in the wind it will feel like the 20s and 30s. We’ll dip into the 20s this evening and overnight, so when you’re heading home from your parties, make sure you bundle up. Don’t be surprised if you see a few flurries this afternoon and evening, but we’re not expecting any accumulation.

Monday will be quiet with highs in the 30s and sunshine. Another seasonable day. But then things look to get a little active midweek with two storm systems. One has more potential then the other.

The first in Tuesday into Wednesday:

Wintry mix inland and rain along the shoreline starts Tuesday morning. There will likely be a few hours of a wintry mix inland but with a southerly flow and a push of warmer air, the rain/wintry mix line will advance towards the north rapidly. We’re not expecting any snow/ice accumulation along the shoreline but inland communities may have some light accumulations before the changeover occurs. (Really not much at this point, but heads up for an icy spot or two. School issues are not likely) Rain will continue Tuesday evening into early Wednesday before drying out midday with 1-2 inches of rain expected when all is said and done!

Thursday is the next system that needs to be watched closely:

This system has been modeled to stay offshore the past few days but last night and this mornings runs of the weather models have been trending much closer to Connecticut. In fact, the 06Z and 12Z GFS runs has plowable snow in Connecticut Thursday morning into the afternoon. The track of the system is much more favorable for accumulating snow in Connecticut and it’s something we will be watching going ahead.

