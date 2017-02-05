There are a couple chances for snow in the forecast

By Published: Updated:

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Things are beginning to get a little more active here in the weather department. Another “winter” chill arrived this weekend, but really it’s just back to seasonable temperatures. We’ve been so mild this winter that seasonable temps feel COLD!

Temperatures today will hover around 40°F but when you factor in the wind it will feel like the 20s and 30s. We’ll dip into the 20s this evening and overnight, so when you’re heading home from your parties, make sure you bundle up. Don’t be surprised if you see a few flurries this afternoon and evening, but we’re not expecting any accumulation.

Monday will be quiet with highs in the 30s and sunshine. Another seasonable day. But then things look to get a little active midweek with two storm systems. One has more potential then the other.

The first in Tuesday into Wednesday:

fc setup one day3 There are a couple chances for snow in the forecast
Inside track is not favorable for wintry weather in Connecticut

Wintry mix inland and rain along the shoreline starts Tuesday morning. There will likely be a few hours of a wintry mix inland but with a southerly flow and a push of warmer air, the rain/wintry mix line will advance towards the north rapidly. We’re not expecting any snow/ice accumulation along the shoreline but inland communities may have some light accumulations before the changeover occurs. (Really not much at this point, but heads up for an icy spot or two. School issues are not likely) Rain will continue Tuesday evening into early Wednesday before drying out midday with 1-2 inches of rain expected when all is said and done!

Thursday is the next system that needs to be watched closely:

fc setup one day21 There are a couple chances for snow in the forecast
More potential for accumulating snow with this track

This system has been modeled to stay offshore the past few days but last night and this mornings runs of the weather models have been trending much closer to Connecticut. In fact, the 06Z and 12Z GFS runs has plowable snow in Connecticut Thursday morning into the afternoon. The track of the system is much more favorable for accumulating snow in Connecticut and it’s something we will be watching going ahead.

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone 

Facebook or Twitter!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s