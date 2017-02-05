Thinking outside the buffalo wing sauce for your game day party

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re getting sick of the classic buffalo wing, Tavern 1757’s Joseph Meagher stopped by Good Morning CT to reveal two great sauces you can make for your Super Bowl Party.

One, was a truffle parmesan cheese. The other recipe was Bourbon Bacon wings.

Breaded or Fresh Wings ( Baked or Fried)

Truffle Wings Ingredients (serves 12-18 wings)

2 Teaspoons White Truffle Oil

2 Tablespoons Grated Parmesan Cheese

1 Tablespoon Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Bourbon Bacon Wings Ingredients (serves 12-18 wings)

1 Tablespoon Butter

2 Cloves Minced Garlic

1/8 Cup Minced White/Spanish Onion

1 Teaspoon Fresh Thyme

1 Teaspoon Dijon Mustard

1 Teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar

1 Teaspoon Reserved Bacon Grease

3 oz Bourbon

2 oz Black Hog Granola Brown Beer

1/2 oz Honey

2 oz Maple Syrup

3 oz Crumbled Bacon Bits

Over Medium heat, melt butter and add garlic, onion & thyme until the onion starts to brown. Add in Mustard, Balsamic Vinegar & Bacon Grease, cook for 1 minute. You will then add Bourbon and Beer, reduce for 3-4 minutes. Whisk in honey and maple syrup. add wings to pan and toss diligently, transfer coated wings to a mixing bowl and sprinkle with bacon bits and toss again.

