Thinking outside the buffalo wing sauce for your game day party

By Published: Updated:
wings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re getting sick of the classic buffalo wing, Tavern 1757’s Joseph Meagher stopped by Good Morning CT to reveal two great sauces you can make for your Super Bowl Party.

One, was a truffle parmesan cheese. The other recipe was Bourbon Bacon wings.

Breaded or Fresh Wings ( Baked or Fried)

Truffle Wings Ingredients (serves 12-18 wings)

  • 2 Teaspoons White Truffle Oil
  • 2 Tablespoons Grated Parmesan Cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Bourbon Bacon Wings Ingredients (serves 12-18 wings)

  • 1 Tablespoon Butter
  • 2 Cloves Minced Garlic
  • 1/8 Cup Minced White/Spanish Onion
  • 1 Teaspoon Fresh Thyme
  • 1 Teaspoon Dijon Mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1 Teaspoon Reserved Bacon Grease
  • 3 oz Bourbon
  • 2 oz Black Hog Granola Brown Beer
  • 1/2 oz Honey
  • 2 oz Maple Syrup
  • 3 oz Crumbled Bacon Bits

Over Medium heat, melt butter and add garlic, onion & thyme until the onion starts to brown. Add in Mustard, Balsamic Vinegar & Bacon Grease, cook for 1 minute. You will then add Bourbon and Beer, reduce for 3-4 minutes. Whisk in honey and maple syrup. add wings to pan and toss diligently, transfer coated wings to a mixing bowl and sprinkle with bacon bits and toss again.

For more on Tavern 1757 you can head to their website here.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s