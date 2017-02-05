Waterford police look to identify suspect in tools theft

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterford police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft.

Police say on January 3rd, numerous power tools were stolen from a home on Sea Meadow Lane around 10:30 p.m.

Police took to their department’s Facebook page on Sunday to post photos of the suspect responsible for the residential theft in that area of town.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person is urged to contact police by phone or email at 860-442-9451 or msylvestre@waterfordct.org and reference case #2017-00124. You can also message them on Facebook.

