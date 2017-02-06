2 killed in wrong-way crash on Route 15 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two were killed after one of them was driving the wrong way on Route 15 in New Haven Monday morning.

State police say just after 1 a.m., an Audi A6 was traveling southbound in the left lane of two on Route 15 when a Subaru Legacy traveling northbound in the southbound left lane collided with it.

The driver of the Audi, 53-year-old Andrea Rossi, of New York, and the driver of the Subaru, 27-year-old Erica Farland, also of New York, were both seriously injured in the crash and transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital. Both later died from their injuries.

State police say that the portion of Route 15 southbound is a two lane limited access highway with clearly marked travel lanes and a 55 MPH speed limit.

The accident remains under investigation at this time. Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Troop I-Bethany.

