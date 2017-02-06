9th Circuit Court of Appeals to hear challenge to Trump’s ban Tuesday

(CNN)–Three federal judges Tuesday evening will hear oral arguments in the challenge to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The hour-long hearing, conducted by telephone among three West coast judges at 6 p.m. ET, will determine the immediate fate of the nationwide temporary restraining order against Trump’s travel ban.

Trump has only been in office for 17 days, but his Justice Department is already embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle that could affect hundreds of thousands of people and the direction of his presidency.

Attorneys general for Washington and Minnesota, which challenged the executive order, say that the temporary restraining order should remain in place because the President had “unleashed chaos” by signing the order.

Trump, who rode a wave of populist anger into the White House, now has to wait for the Ninth Circuit panel. The San Francisco-based court has a reputation as one of the most liberal in the nation to the point where some Republican lawmakers have even pushed to split it up in an effort to limit its impact. And no matter what its ruling here, the next stop will likely be the US Supreme Court.

It’s a stunning escalation of an issue that has caused massive confusion in airports across the country, left those with valid visas and refugees seeking asylum in legal limbo and prompted the President himself — in the first major legal challenge of his presidency — to launch an attack on one judge who ruled against him.

The issue in front of the court at the moment is not whether or not Trump’s travel ban is constitutional, but whether it will remain suspended for now.

It all centers on his executive order issued January 27 with little explanation or advance warning. The order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

Friday, federal Judge James Robart of the US District Court for the Western District of Washington suspended key parts of the executive order nationwide. Trump fired off two tweets in response. In one he referred to Robart as a “so called” judge. In another, he said, “Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!”

The two states’ attorneys general put forward several legal arguments, including that it violates the Establishment Clause in the First Amendment to the Constitution because it shows government preference for one religion over another, and Equal Protection Clause — part of the 14th Amendment — because it discriminates based on religion and national origin.

The government counters that Robart’s injunction should be lifted for now and the executive order should be cleared to go back into effect while the legal process continues.

Hawaii also sought to get in on the action early Monday morning — filing an emergency motion to intervene in the appeal.

The state’s attorney general filed a separate lawsuit against Trump over the travel ban in federal district court in Hawaii last week, and it now argues that Hawaii must be allowed in the case before the Ninth Circuit to protect its interests as well.

Also on Monday morning several former senior US officials, including former Secretaries of State John Kerry and Madeleine Albright, signed on to a declaration in support of a brief filed by the attorneys general of Washington state and Minnesota.

“We view the (Executive) Order as one that ultimately undermines the national security of the United States, rather than making us safer,” officials wrote.

“It could do long-term damage to our national security and foreign policy interest, endangering US troops in the field and disrupting counterterrorism and national security partnerships.”