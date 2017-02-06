Animal Control looks for raccoon that bit woman in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Animal Control is searching for a raccoon that bit a woman on Friday in Rocky Hill.

On February 4th, Rocky Hill Police were notified of a raccoon biting a woman on Valley Brook Road. Officers say the bite was unprovoked, and happened as the woman was standing by her car. The victim suffered only minor injuries.

The raccoon ran off after the attack, and animal control is still searching for it.

Animal Control is asking for anyone that sees a raccoon walking around acting abnormal during the daylight hours, to give them a call.

RHPD also want to remind people to monitor their surroundings, and stay away from any animals during the day that are typically active at night.