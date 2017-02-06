Bill Filed to Cut State Campaign Spending For Unopposed Candidates

By Published: Updated:
Connecticut State representatives at the Capitol (AP Photo / Jessica Hill)
Connecticut State representatives at the Capitol (AP Photo / Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – To help stop wasteful government spending, State Rep. Rosa C. Rebimbas filed a bill to eliminate state financing for political campaigns for unopposed candidates. If passed, it would mean a savings of between nearly $8,500 and $17,000 for each unopposed candidate.

“With the state facing another massive budget shortfall it is just common sense to cut wasteful spending and eliminate the use of taxpayer funds for political campaigns, especially when a candidate does not have a challenger,” Rep. Rebimbas said. “The Citizens’ Election Program was designed to level the playing field for those seeking office by restricting outside money from influencing a campaign, and making taxpayer dollars in specific, designated amounts available for each candidate’s campaign use. This legislation would keep that policy and its protections in place, whether or not you agree with the program, except when a candidate runs unopposed.”

The voluntary Citizens’ Election Program was established to encourage political participation and limit the role of private money in Connecticut’s political process by providing public financing to qualified candidates for statewide office. To be eligible, candidates must meet certain criteria, including contribution and expenditure limits and disclosure requirements. Currently, state law provides $28,150 in taxpayer funding for each candidate with major party challengers, or between $8,445 and $16,890 for candidates who run unopposed.

HB 5954 – An Act Eliminating Grants Under the Citizens’ Election Fund for Candidates Who Are Not Opposed – would strip public funding for candidates who run unopposed in statewide elections, reduce the financial burden on taxpayers and restore public confidence in the system.

“The state should not be funding political campaigns when there is only one name on the ballot,” Rep. Rebimbas said. “The objective of the Citizens’ Election Program to provide fair and level funding for all candidates is essentially nullified when that money is being used to promote only one candidate’s message.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s