Bill Filed to Cut State Campaign Spending For Unopposed Candidates

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – To help stop wasteful government spending, State Rep. Rosa C. Rebimbas filed a bill to eliminate state financing for political campaigns for unopposed candidates. If passed, it would mean a savings of between nearly $8,500 and $17,000 for each unopposed candidate.

“With the state facing another massive budget shortfall it is just common sense to cut wasteful spending and eliminate the use of taxpayer funds for political campaigns, especially when a candidate does not have a challenger,” Rep. Rebimbas said. “The Citizens’ Election Program was designed to level the playing field for those seeking office by restricting outside money from influencing a campaign, and making taxpayer dollars in specific, designated amounts available for each candidate’s campaign use. This legislation would keep that policy and its protections in place, whether or not you agree with the program, except when a candidate runs unopposed.”

The voluntary Citizens’ Election Program was established to encourage political participation and limit the role of private money in Connecticut’s political process by providing public financing to qualified candidates for statewide office. To be eligible, candidates must meet certain criteria, including contribution and expenditure limits and disclosure requirements. Currently, state law provides $28,150 in taxpayer funding for each candidate with major party challengers, or between $8,445 and $16,890 for candidates who run unopposed.

HB 5954 – An Act Eliminating Grants Under the Citizens’ Election Fund for Candidates Who Are Not Opposed – would strip public funding for candidates who run unopposed in statewide elections, reduce the financial burden on taxpayers and restore public confidence in the system.

“The state should not be funding political campaigns when there is only one name on the ballot,” Rep. Rebimbas said. “The objective of the Citizens’ Election Program to provide fair and level funding for all candidates is essentially nullified when that money is being used to promote only one candidate’s message.”