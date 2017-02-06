Bodycam video shows icy pond rescue in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Milford police have released body camera video of an icy rescue at a pond behind John F. Kennedy High School.

Kids were playing along the edge of the ice when one of them went out too far, and fell through, according to police.

Body camera footage obtained from Milford police shows the aftermath of a Good Samaritan man who jumped into action to rescue the child, a 10-year-old boy. The man, 62, fell through the ice himself.

Milford police told News 8 that the man was able to get the boy back on top of the ice shelf, but that he was stuck in the water for several minutes until rescuers got on scene.

Rescuers used a flotation device attached to a rope, and used a chain of officers to drag the man out of the water and up to safety on shore for further evaluation.

Police say the man is a hero.

“The citizen, he went out there with nothing,” said Officer Michael DeVito of Milford police. “He’s the one who risked his life.”

Both the man and the boy are expected to be okay, as the water temperature at Mondo Pond is estimated to be somewhere in the mid-30’s.

