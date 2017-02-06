Branford man arrested in East Haven drug bust

By Published: Updated:
Anthony Cardinali (Photo: East Haven Police)
Anthony Cardinali (Photo: East Haven Police)
East Haven police canine officer Ace with evidence from a recent drug bust (Photo: East Haven police)
East Haven police canine officer Ace with evidence from a recent drug bust (Photo: East Haven police)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police Department arrested a Branford man on Sunday night after a police canine team located a large amount of drugs in his car.

According to police, an officer was working routine patrol in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on 687 Main Street where he located a suspicious vehicle backed into a parking space.

Upon making contact with the driver, 27-year-old Anthony Cardinali, of Branford, the officer noticed drug paraphernalia on his lap. An East Haven police canine unit was sent to the scene to assist.

When the backup canine team arrived, they conducted a narcotics sweep of the vehicle. East Haven police say the dog found 3.4 grams of cocaine, approximately 37 bags of heroin, suspected ketamine, and paraphernalia in Cardinali’s vehicle.

Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Joseph M. Murgo said, “this is yet another example of the results of proactive police work mixed with the specialty training of our canine program.” Murgo added that a dual purpose dog like the K-9 in this case is a valuable asset to any community.

Authorities say Cardinali was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, illegal manufacture, distribution, sale of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They say Cardinali was released on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on February, 15th.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s