Branford man arrested in East Haven drug bust

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police Department arrested a Branford man on Sunday night after a police canine team located a large amount of drugs in his car.

According to police, an officer was working routine patrol in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on 687 Main Street where he located a suspicious vehicle backed into a parking space.

Upon making contact with the driver, 27-year-old Anthony Cardinali, of Branford, the officer noticed drug paraphernalia on his lap. An East Haven police canine unit was sent to the scene to assist.

When the backup canine team arrived, they conducted a narcotics sweep of the vehicle. East Haven police say the dog found 3.4 grams of cocaine, approximately 37 bags of heroin, suspected ketamine, and paraphernalia in Cardinali’s vehicle.

Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Joseph M. Murgo said, “this is yet another example of the results of proactive police work mixed with the specialty training of our canine program.” Murgo added that a dual purpose dog like the K-9 in this case is a valuable asset to any community.

Authorities say Cardinali was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, illegal manufacture, distribution, sale of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They say Cardinali was released on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on February, 15th.