(WTNH)–Bristol police are on the hunt for the man who robbed the Liberty Bank on Farmington Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon. According to police, the suspect took cash from the teller, walked out and drove away in a Dodge pickup truck.

Police said the suspect is a heavy-set white male, approximately 50 years old, 5-foot-9, and 270 pounds.

Anyone with information on the robbery suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.