Connecticut Attorney General joins group fighting President Trump’s temporary travel ban

George Jepsen (D)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen has joined 15 other attorneys general asking a federal judge to leave in place a temporary restraining order that has halted President Trump’s travel ban from keeping people from seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

In a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit Monday, the group of attorneys general argued that a stay of the court order would cause “concrete, immediate and irreparable harms to the states, notably their colleges and universities, medical institutions and tax revenues; and would harm the ability of states to ensure the health, welfare and civil rights of residents.”

Connecticut joins California, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and the District of Columbia in fighting the Trump travel ban.

“We believe that the president has exceeded his constitutional authority in issuing this executive order,” said Attorney General Jepsen. “The state of Connecticut and, indeed, states across our country cannot and should not have to bear the confusion, cost and economic loss caused by this unconstitutional executive order. We are asking the court today to uphold the restraining order obtained by the Washington and Minnesota attorneys general late last week and to allow individuals from these seven countries – who already face significant vetting procedures prior to the granting of access to the United States – to continue to travel on their properly issued visas while this case is further litigated.”

