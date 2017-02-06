Couples Who Get Fit Together More Likely to Succeed

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rich and Jennifer Wegrzyn’s say their time at the gym not only keeps them young, but also brings them closer together.

Throughout their 27-year marriage, Rich and Jennifer Wegrzyn have been more than just husband and wife. They’ve also been each other’s gym partner.

“We’ve been working out together for about 20 years,” Jen said.

“We love working out,” Rich added. “It just brings us closer. “That’s what keeps the love going.”

But last year they found themselves in a rut.

“I wanted to get rid of some bad habits, food wise and see how far I could push myself,” Jen explained.

So Jen joined The Edge Fitness Club’s eight week Weight Loss Challenge. Teams compete to lose weight, and one participant has the chance of winning a $5,000 grand prize.

“With the classes that they provide — the Strong classes — you’re working out as a group and you become friends with all of them and they push you,” Jen recalled.

She reached her weight loss goal of 16 pounds, and inspired Rich to join the next challenge.

“I lost in the challenge 38.6 pounds and that’s within two months, but it’s her,” Rich said of his wife. “She kept motivating me, feeding me, and said, ‘We can’t have this.’”

Research shows couples who get fit together are three times more likely to be successful than those that do it on their own. And with the help of the challenge, it made losing weight even easier for Jen and Rich.

“My favorite part with the challenge was uh dealing one on one with the trainers,” Rich said.

And for Jen: “The nutrition end of it was priceless,” she recalled.

But this couple says the real secret to their success is each other.

“We love working out together because we’re like best friends,” Jen said.

“You need that person to back you, like a trainer,” Rich added.

To learn more about The Edge Weight Loss Challenge, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.

