WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A water main break is affecting several homes in West Hartford Monday morning.

MDC officials confirm to News 8 that there is an eight inch water main break on Fern Street. The water main, which was installed in 1928, shut down around 7 a.m.

Eight properties on Fern Street, from 392 Fern Street to Ballard Drive, are affected by this shutdown. Repairs are expected to take between six to eight hours and be complete between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.