Cruisin’ Connecticut – A Sweet Treat for Your Sweetheart at Marjolaine Pastry Shop

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of Marjolaine Pastry Shop.

This might be the place for you to win over your secret admirer this Valentine’s Day. The shop has been open for 40 years. Now owner, Arlene Cardenas, started baking at the shop as an employee 17 years ago.

Cardenas says the recipes haven’t changed much over time:

No, Marjolaine recipes have always been the same way he taught me. We added a little cuteness and pink to it, but other than that, no.

We rolled up our sleeves to make chocolate dipped bears, made of chocolate truffle dipped in dark chocolate gaunish.

The shop also has its own chocolatier:

My favorite is the chai tea. It’s so good when she’s making them too because you can smell the tea brewing and the crème.

Check out Marjolaine Pastry Shop at: 961 State St, New Haven, CT 06511

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer