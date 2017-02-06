Cruisin’ Connecticut – A Sweet Treat for Your Sweetheart at Marjolaine Pastry Shop

By Published: Updated:
marjolaine-pastry-shop-new-haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of Marjolaine Pastry Shop.

This might be the place for you to win over your secret admirer this Valentine’s Day. The shop has been open for 40 years. Now owner, Arlene Cardenas, started baking at the shop as an employee 17 years ago.

Cardenas says the recipes haven’t changed much over time:

No, Marjolaine recipes have always been the same way he taught me. We added a little cuteness and pink to it, but other than that, no.

We rolled up our sleeves to make chocolate dipped bears, made of chocolate truffle dipped in dark chocolate gaunish.

The shop also has its own chocolatier:

My favorite is the chai tea. It’s so good when she’s making them too because you can smell the tea brewing and the crème.

Check out Marjolaine Pastry Shop at: 961 State St, New Haven, CT 06511

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s