Derby schools to start “Start With Hello” Week

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Derby Public Schools are kicking off a “No One Eats Alone” campaign on Monday, February 6.

This is part of its “Start With Hello” week.

School officials say the ultimate goal is for all students to feel included.

The school system is working with Beyond Difference, which is a partner of Sandy Hook Promise, to make this happen.

Together they have developed a week of activities at each school to help students understand that all children should not only feel included, but valued and accepted as well.