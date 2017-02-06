Dripping is the latest trend among CT teen e-cigarettes users

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s an alternative use of e-cigarettes trending among teenagers.

More are inhaling vapors by dripping e-liquids, rather than from the mouthpiece.

“Dripping is taking the juice that you want to vape and you drip it over the coils you build,” Mark with The Happy Lung.

One out four e-cig users of the 1,080 Connecticut high school students surveyed in a Yale Study — says they’re doing it.

“Some of the top reasons they say they drip is to get a better throat hit and to make the flavors taste better,” says psychiatrist Dr. Suchitra Krishnan-Sarin at Yale School of Medicine.

The lead author says current research shows that vaporizing in higher temperature could lead to more exposure to harmful chemicals.

“We don’t know what levels of aldehydes people are exposed to,” says Dr. Krishnan-Sarin, “but we do know that some aldehydes are carcinogenic and therefore you would assume that if you are exposed to higher levels of aldehydes is probably not a good thing.”

Another concern.

Dr. Krishnan-Sarin says many kids who are vaping are not smokers.

And the liquid they’re using could contain nicotine.

She says, “Exposure to nicotine, especially high levels of nicotine through behaviors like dripping can lead to nicotine addiction.”

According to the study, those most at risk for dripping, white male students who have tried multiple tobacco products and those who used e-cigs on more days in the past month.

In this one, the teens were not asked if they were using nicotine in their liquids. As well as, if dripping was just a novelty or done regularly.

Funding for it was provided by the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Tobacco Products.

More on the study published online today in the journal ‘Pediatrics.’