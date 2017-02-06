Early dismissal at Lebanon Middle School due to hazardous spill

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH)– Lebanon Middle School is dismissing students early Monday due to a spill of a hazardous material.

Both fire and school officials confirm to New 8 that there will be an early dismissal at Lebanon Middle School at 891 Exeter Road, due to a spill of hazardous material. A solvent that is used in the treatment of septic systems had leaked over the weekend in the custodial closet.

The school says that while there is no real danger except the strong odor, it can cause irritation to the eyes and respiratory system. The middle school students were sent to the high school before they were sent home.

The fire department was called in to assess the damage and DEEP has been notified. A hazmat company has also been contacted to clean up the spill.

The school is expected to reopen on Tuesday.