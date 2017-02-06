Early dismissal at Lebanon Middle School due to hazardous spill

By Published: Updated:
classroom school desks shutterstock_124450948 (1)

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH)– Lebanon Middle School is dismissing students early Monday due to a spill of a hazardous material.

Both fire and school officials confirm to New 8 that there will be an early dismissal at Lebanon Middle School at 891 Exeter Road, due to a spill of hazardous material. A solvent that is used in the treatment of septic systems had leaked over the weekend in the custodial closet.

The school says that while there is no real danger except the strong odor, it can cause irritation to the eyes and respiratory system. The middle school students were sent to the high school before they were sent home.

The fire department was called in to assess the damage and DEEP has been notified. A hazmat company has also been contacted to clean up the spill.

The school is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s