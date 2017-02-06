Fire extensively damages home in Haddam

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– A home was damaged in a fire that broke out in Haddam Monday morning.

News 8 has learned that the fire happened at a single family house on Country Walk around 11 a.m. Fire Departments from Haddam, as well as surrounding towns were called in to put out the blaze.

One ambulance was also on the scene but there were no injuries reported at this time.

The home was extensively damaged but it is unclear if it is now uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The incident remains under investigation.