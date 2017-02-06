Fire extensively damages home in Haddam

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH / George Roelofsen)
(WTNH / George Roelofsen)

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– A home was damaged in a fire that broke out in Haddam Monday morning.

News 8 has learned that the fire happened at a single family house on Country Walk around 11 a.m. Fire Departments from Haddam, as well as surrounding towns were called in to put out the blaze.

One ambulance was also on the scene but there were no injuries reported at this time.

The home was extensively damaged but it is unclear if it is now uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The incident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s