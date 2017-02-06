Fire officials investigating blaze that damaged home

Related Coverage Entire Rocky Hill FD extinguishes to structure fire

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a Rocky Hill home.

Fire Chief Michael Garrahy says firefighters arrived at the residence around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down in less than an hour.

Related: Entire Rocky Hill FD extinguishes to structure fire

No injuries were reported. Garrahy says the home sustained significant damage. Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.