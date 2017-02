EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A house fire that started early Monday morning is under control according to fire officials.

Officials said the call came in around 3:00 a.m. reporting a house fire on Phelps Street.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire or where the fire is located in the house.

Officials said no one was injured but it was unclear if anyone was home at the time.

