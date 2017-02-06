Football Fans Flocked to Social Media

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fans and viewers of Super Bowl 51 took to social media last night to post and tweet game day gripes and victories. Conversations now go well beyond living rooms and sports bars to the internet where fans can engage with friends, family and strangers around the world.

The New England Patriots were the favored team on social media with more people talking about the team than the Atlanta Falcons. Of course, throughout the night, the majority of trending topics across both Twitter and Facebook did have to do with the Super Bowl – whether the game, Halftime Show or commercials.

So, how did the Big Game breakdown? The Facebook IQ and Twitter Data teams crunched the numbers and gave us the scoop:

The Patriots proudly announced their win on Facebook with this post:

Fans of the Falcons received a Facebook post from the team thanking everyone for their support:

On Facebook:

64 million people worldwide joined in on the conversation – enough to fill NRG Stadium in Houston 900 times over!

What were the most talked about moments on Facebook?

James White’s game-winning touchdown run Danny Amendola’s two-point conversion reception Robert Alford’s interception return for a touchdown

Players who were most discussed were:

Tom Brady (Patriots) Matt Ryan (Falcons) Julian Edelman (Patriots)

On Twitter:

Over 27.6 million global tweets about the Super Bowl

What were the top moments on Twitter?

Patriots complete comeback to win the Super Bowl in overtime The end of Lady Gaga’s memorable Halftime Show performance Danny Amendola’s 2-point conversion that ties the game

Patriots players who were the most mentioned:

Tom Brady James White Julian Edelman

On to the Halftime Show!

On Twitter, the second top moment during the night was Lady Gaga’s Halftime performance.

Most fans tweeted the minute the show ended. Generally, viewers were captivated by her aerial performance and dance moves during the show.

What were the most tweeted about songs from her set?

Bad Romance Telephone Born This Way

Brands behind some of the biggest commercials also got people talking.

On Twitter, the most talked about brands were Pepsi, T-Mobile and Avocados from Mexico.

