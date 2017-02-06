Gasoline prices prices have fallen in New Haven

By Published: Updated:
gas-pump-save-ftr

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s average gasoline prices have fallen in the past week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 229 gas outlets in New Haven, gasoline prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon, averaging $2.40 per gallon Sunday.

The survey found that prices Sunday were 49.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and 6.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago in New Haven. It also found that the national average price has decreased to 10.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 51.6 cents higher than this day one year ago.

According to the report, GasBuddy’s historical data found that gas prices in New Haven on February 6, have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.93/g in 2016, $2.26/g in 2015, $3.59/g in 2014, $3.86/g in 2013 and $3.73/g in 2012.

GasBuddy also reported that areas new New Haven have also seen a decline in gas prices. Waterbury was down 1 cent per gallon and Bridgeport was down 4.6 cents per gallon.

The senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, Patrick DeHaan said that nationally, gasoline prices have continued their typical seasonal trajectory lower and that prices should continue to remain low during the next week. DeHaan added that Wednesday’s weekly report from the Energy Information Administration will be a major key to understand when the bulk of refinery season has begun and what impact it has on the gasoline inventories.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s