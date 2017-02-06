Gasoline prices prices have fallen in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s average gasoline prices have fallen in the past week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 229 gas outlets in New Haven, gasoline prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon, averaging $2.40 per gallon Sunday.

The survey found that prices Sunday were 49.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and 6.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago in New Haven. It also found that the national average price has decreased to 10.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 51.6 cents higher than this day one year ago.

According to the report, GasBuddy’s historical data found that gas prices in New Haven on February 6, have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.93/g in 2016, $2.26/g in 2015, $3.59/g in 2014, $3.86/g in 2013 and $3.73/g in 2012.

GasBuddy also reported that areas new New Haven have also seen a decline in gas prices. Waterbury was down 1 cent per gallon and Bridgeport was down 4.6 cents per gallon.

The senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, Patrick DeHaan said that nationally, gasoline prices have continued their typical seasonal trajectory lower and that prices should continue to remain low during the next week. DeHaan added that Wednesday’s weekly report from the Energy Information Administration will be a major key to understand when the bulk of refinery season has begun and what impact it has on the gasoline inventories.