Guilford company prints Patriots championship t-shirts

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The big victory for the Patriots means some big bucks for businesses along the shoreline.

It’s been a busy night at Zuse Inc. in Guilford. As soon as the Patriots clinched the win, they went to work.

Fresh right off the presses they’ve already spent hours churning the Championship t-shirts out. This job will take 30 employees over two shifts to get thousands of t-shirts printed.

You might have watched the game wondering if you would have bragging rights about your team winning to your family. But for the workers here, a Falcons win would have meant they could have slept in Monday morning.

“It’s going to be a grueling 24 hours and then it will be back to normal business. So, it will put a little wear on everybody, but hopefully we can power through everything we need to do over the next day,” said Jesse Mahon, Sales Manager.

Monday morning, these t-shirts will get shipped to sporting goods stores across the state. And there’s no rest for the weary, they’ll be there for another 24 hours.

