Lawyer: Police responsible for ambulance problems at protest

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
new-haven-protests

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An attorney representing protesters who blocked a Connecticut highway on Saturday says police are responsible for problems at the demonstration, including the delay of an ambulance stuck in traffic.

Saturday’s demonstration in New Haven involved about 100 people protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration order. Police said the protesters obstructed an ambulance, forcing medics to perform an emergency medical procedure.

Related: 100 protesters removed from New Haven roadway

Attorney Patricia Kane says protesters had asked police to inform them if emergency vehicles needed to get through — and that officers didn’t do so. Kane says she has been told the patient was a woman in labor.

State police charged 66-year-old Norman Clement, of New Haven, with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer and reckless use of the highway by a pedestrian. Kane says he is a long-time activist.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s