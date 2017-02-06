Local protest over Trump Administration nominee

(Hartford, Conn.) – The majority leader of the state’s General Assembly will lead a rally today in opposition to the Trump Administration’s nominee for Education Secretary.

Norwalk Democrats Bob Duff believes Betsy DeVos is not the right person to lead the department. Special education advocates, in addition to parents of students involved in special education programs are scheduled to join Senator Duff at the rally outside of the Legislative Office building in Hartford at 11-thirty this morning.

The group has issues with a several Republican backed bills, that Duff and others believe will make it more for special education students to get special needs students to receive all of the educational services that they need.