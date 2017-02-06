Man & woman charged in Ledyard following search warrant in cultivating, selling marijuana investigation

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ledyard Police arrested two people residing in a home on Shewville Rd in Ledyard after a search and seizure warrant was executed there following a month long investigation of the cultivation and sale of marijuana.

Police say Ross Meyer, and Melissa Burgess were taken into custody Monday. Two children who reside at the residence were home at the time the warrant was served, and have since been turned over to their grandmother, according to police. DCF was also notified. Meyer is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Tuesday. Burgess was processed and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Feb.21.

Burgess faces two counts of risk of injury to a minor. Meyer faces charges of cultivation of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (Hallucinogenic), possession of a controlled substance (Clonazepam), possession with intent to sell, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, criminal possession of a defense weapon/stun gun, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.