Meriden organization helps in nationwide recycling effort

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden organization called The Inspired Soles announced Monday that the group has worked to keep a record number of snack pouches out of landfills through a free, national recycling program in partnership with TerraCycle.

Along with keeping snack pouches out of landfills, collectors earn points that can be redeemed for cash donations to the non-profit or school of the collector’s choice. Through the efforts of collectors like The Inspired Soles, donations have just passed $35,000. In total, they have recovered more than two million snack pouches.

“The Inspired Soles are a multiple sclerosis walk team based out of Meriden. As a team captain, I strive to find ways to raise fund for this cause,” said Shianne Cutler, the team captain of The Inspired Soles. “I noticed the TerraCycle logo on some of the Little Bites packaging and decided to do some research. Much to my surprise, not only can funds be donated to schools, but they can also be donated to non-profits.”

While Cutler has participated in many of the recycling brigades, he thinks what TerraCycle does is amazing. “I love the fact that I can not only raise funds for my team, but recycle items most people would just throw away.”

Backed by corporate sponsors, TerraCycle is an international recycling company that finds solutions for materials not typically accepted at municipal recycling facilities. Through free recycling programs, participants collect waste and ship to TerraCycle for processing. TerraCycle then recycles the waste into plastic that can be used for products such as park benches, recycling bins and playgrounds.