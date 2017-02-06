More arrests in Killingly child neglect case

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three more people have been arrested in connection with a child neglect case in Killingly where three children were found living in squalor conditions.

The mother of the children, Donna Rodeheffer, was arrested in November on multiple child neglect charges. On Monday, the father of the children, along with his two brothers, were arrested and face multiple charges, including child selling.

Original Story: Mother arrested after 3 children found ‘extremely neglected’ in Danielson home

State Police say 24-year-old Nicholas Emory, the father of the children, is charged with negligent cruelty to persons (3 counts), injury/risk of injury/impairing the morals of children (3 counts), and child selling (3 counts). Nicholas Emory’s two brothers, 33-year-old James Emory, and 39-year-old Kyle Emory, are both charged with 3 counts of injury/impairing the morals of children and child selling.

According to a State Police investigation, the three children, ages 6, 5 and 3, rarely left the Danielson home they lived in and did not attend school. The children were found with a sickly appearance being undersized, with rotten or missing teeth, and yellow toenails.

Police say the children were malnourished, dehydrated, bug infested, and were still in diapers. The children could not talk when found in October.

The discovery of the children came as State Police were conducting a child pornography investigation at the home. There are still active warrants for the 3 men for child pornography related offenses.